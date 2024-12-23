Jinsi police seize 42 nylon manja bundles

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Detective Branch (DB) squad of Jinsi police station today seized 42 bundles of nylon manja of various colours from Bhavaninagar (Lane Number 7) on Monday at 12.30 pm. The name of the accused is Lavkesh Santosh Bhagat (20, resident of old Mondha).

The accused had stocked the nylon manja at his residence for selling. Acting upon the tip-off, the police laid a trap and arrested him and seized Mono Company’s manja of valuing Rs 21,000.

Under the guidance of the commissioner of police Praveen Pawar, the action was taken by senior police inspector Rameshwar Gade and PSIs Ganesh Mane and Dnyaneshwar Shinde. Further investigation is on by assistant police inspector (API) Gautam Wavale.