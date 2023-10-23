Jiteshkumar sustains deep hand injury

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajingar

The accused of the Rs 250 crore drugs case Jiteshkumar Hinhoriya tried to commit suicide by cutting his throat and hand with a piece of glass at the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in the Cidco area on Sunday. He sustained deep injury on the hand and even the working of his fingers would be affected for a year. Plastic surgery was performed on his hand. The surgery of the neck will be performed at night, informed MGM doctor Dr H R Raghvan.

Hinhoriya is being treated at MGM Hospital. He was taken for hand surgery from the SICU unit to the operation theater at around 4.30 pm on Monday. The doctors said that the injury on the hand was very deep and plastic surgery of the hand was done. The neck surgery will be performed late at night. Meanwhile, armed police guards have been deployed for his security.

Officers tried to take him to court

Before the surgery, the DRI officers were trying to produce Jiteshkumar before the court. It was clear that he could not be shifted anywhere from the hospital before the surgery.