JNEC Arch students attend NASA meet

Aurangabad, June 21: A delegation of 32 students along with two faculty members from the JNEC Architecture Department attended the Annual Convention of National Association of Students of Architecture (NASA India) at Bengaluru, recently. As many as 4000 students from the architecture fraternity from all over India attended the event.

More than 60 workshops including curve folding architecture, space workshop and calligraphy took place.

Architects B V Doshi, Namith Varma, Sanjay Mohe and Dean D Cruz addressed the convention. More than 15 seminars and cultural events were held. Veteran architects shared their valuable guidance to the budding architects. Zeba Sayyad from the second year took over the charge of JNEC Unit Secretary from the outgoing unit secretary Parth Deshpande.

Sarang Rajguru, former zonal president (Nasa India), faculty members architects Amit Deshpande, Rashmi Thakur and engineer Akanksha Kanthale accompanied the students. Principal Dr H H Shinde, head of the department architect S B Patil and all the faculty members from the department of architecture congratulated the students.