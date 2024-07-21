Job opportunities for boys & girls in IAF as Agniveervayu

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The process of online application form submission for Agniveervayu in the Indian Air Forces (AIF) has started under the Agnipath Scheme.

Those boys and girls who were born between July 3, 2004, and January 3, 2008 (both dates inclusive) are eligible to apply up to July 28 through the link (https://agnipathvayu.cdac.in)

The Agnipath Scheme aimed to provide an opportunity to the nation’s youth to experience a military way of life for a period of four years. The number and employability of female candidates will be decided as per service requirements.

In the first phase, an online test with objective-type questions will be bilingual (English and Hindi) to be conducted on October 18, 2024, onwards to join the IAF as an Agniveervayu.

The physical fitness test will be held in the second phase. The test centres will be allotted before a few days the examination schedule.

Eligibility for applying

-- Candidates should have passed intermediate (10 2) equivalent examinations with Mathematics, Physics and English from recognised education boards with a minimum 50 per cent marks in aggregate and 50 pc marks in English.

Or

-Those candidates who have passed three years Diploma in Engineering (Mechanical / Electrical / Electronics / Automobile / Computer Science / Instrumentation Technology / Information Technology) from a recognised Polytechnic institute with 50 pc marks.

OR

--Youths who passed two years of vocational course with non-vocational subjects like Physics and Mathematics from recognised Board with 50 pc marks.