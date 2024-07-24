Join Lokmat Campus Club and Dive into Exciting Competitions!

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Today's students should not only excel academically but also shine in sports and other talents, aiming to be all-rounders. Lokmat Times Campus Club is the perfect platform to unleash your potential. The membership registration for this year is now open, continuing its tradition of setting new records annually.

By becoming a member, students get the chance to participate for free in Maharashtra’s biggest school Olympic, "Maha Games 2024," along with inter-school cricket championships, taekwondo championships, gymnastics, skating, and yoga competitions. Showcase your talents and prove you’re second to none! Remember, all these exciting offers and competitions are exclusively for Campus Club members.

Maha Games 2024 Pre-registration from July 26-28

Get ready for the event of the year! The "Biggest School Olympic 2024" in Maharashtra, the Maha Games 2024, is here. Pre-registration is open from July 26 to 28. Exclusive to Campus Club members, this is your chance to compete in a variety of sports like athletics, archery, badminton, basketball, boxing, chess, yoga, judo, gymnastics, fencing, kho-kho, lawn tennis, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo, skating, volleyball, triathlon, and march past.

Win Free Air Travel with Our Lucky Draw

As a member of the Lokmat Campus Club, you could win free air travel through a lucky draw! Hundreds of students have already enjoyed this fantastic opportunity. Will you be next?

Gifts Worth ₹649 for Just ₹300 Membership Fee

Join Lokmat Times Campus Club for just ₹300 and receive a water bottle and tiffin box worth ₹649 for free! Plus, you’ll get a new ID card and a Campus Champs book at no extra cost.

A Cricket Championship Dream Come True

Are you a budding cricketer? The inter-school cricket championship is back, with pre-registration from July 26 to 28. Open to students under 16, this competition allows each school to nominate one team. This could be your milestone moment in school life, so make sure to register!

Tennis Ball Cricket Championship for Girls:

For the first time, we are introducing a Tennis Ball Cricket Championship exclusively for girls! This exciting new addition aims to encourage and empower young female cricketers to showcase their talent. The competition will follow the same registration process and will provide a fantastic platform for girls to demonstrate their skills and passion for cricket. Don't miss this unique opportunity to be part of a pioneering event in girls' cricket.

Gifts Galore: ₹4000 Worth of Coupons for Members

Campus Club members are showered with gift coupons worth ₹4000! Enjoy a pizza, burger, haircut, stationery set, mug, color box, T-shirt printing, swimming class, ballpen, dental check-up, and demo class – all for free!

Compete in the Gymnastics Championship

Train to represent India at the Olympics! Lokmat Times Campus Club is hosting a gymnastics competition on August 3 at Marathwada Sanskrutik Mandal, Khadkeshwar, from 10 am to 4 pm. Categories include students aged 8, 10, and 12 years.

Show Your Skills in the Taekwondo Championship

Get ready to kick high and win big! The "Taekwondo Championship 2024" will be held on August 24 and 25 at Lokmat Bhavan, Jalna Road, from 9 am to 6 pm. Competitions are in two age groups: under 7 and 12 years.

Skating and Yoga Competitions: Ready, Set, Go!

Love skating and yoga? Competitions will be held on August 4 at Divisional Sports Complex, Garkheda, from 10 am to 4 pm. Skating categories include ages 2-4, 4-6, 6-8, and 8-10 years, while yoga categories are under 8, under 10, and 12 years. Prior registration is essential.

Hurry up! Register for Membership Today

Register for membership for just ₹300 and get a new ID card valid for one year (2024-2025). This ID card is your passport to all events. Sign up at Lokmat Bhavan from 10 AM to 5 PM. For more information, contact 7709890723, 9422291166, or 9423931873. New schools can join the Campus Club by WhatsApping your school name and details to 7709890723. Don’t miss out on this golden opportunity!