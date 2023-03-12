Jolt to Satish Chavan panel in Mgmt Council election

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Utkarsh Panel run by MLC Satish Chavan received a jolt when some of its voters cast their votes to opposition panel candidates in the Management Council elections of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy.

Senate members were the voters for the election. Utkarsh Panel has 30 Senator members while Vidyapith Vikas Manch has 21 Senate members.

Utkarsh Panel kept their senators at a hotel near Daultabad while Senators of VVM were being kept at Phulambri before the election to avoid cross-voting. The direct election for the four collegiums of general groups was conducted today.

Dr Ankush Kadam (teachers collegium), Dr Bharat Khandare (Principals) of the Utkarsh Panel were elected while Basavraj Mangrule (Management Representative) from VVM was declared the winner.

There was a triangular fight in Graduate Senate. Sunil Magre, a loyalist of MLC Satish Chavan and Utkarsh Panal candidate was defeated by two votes because of cross-voting. VVM candidate Dr Yogita Hoke Patil won the election by securing 36 votes). With this, two candidates from the panel were elected to the MC.