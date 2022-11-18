Jumbo action against errant auto drivers in Waluj

Aurangabad:

The Regional Transport Office (RTO), traffic branch and MIDC Waluj police took jumbo action against the auto rickshaw drivers who violated traffic rules in Waluj industrial area Friday. Action was taken against more than 50 autos till late evening.

The menace of auto rickshaws is rampant in Waluj area as these drivers are transporting passengers recklessly without following the rules. This week, after two rickshaw drivers molested college girls in the city and Waluj area, the authorities launched a massive drive against errant drivers. Action is underway in the city by the RTO. A drive was also launched to nab autos floating norms in Waluj. The officials took action against nearly 50 rickshaws at Tiranga Chowk, More Chowk, Maharana Pratap Chowk and Kamgar Chowk.

Action was taken against those violating traffic rules such as driving without license, no badge, carrying more passengers than capacity, not wearing uniform, no permit and fitness certificates. By evening, cases were registered against 7 rickshaw drivers in MIDC Waluj police station and the process of filing cases was going on till late night. Motor vehicle inspectors Avinash Patil, Gulzar Sheikh, Arpana Chavan, Waluj police station PI Sandeep Gurme PSI S Rathod and their colleagues participated in the drive.