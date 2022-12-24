Just 3.70 pc candidates declared Maha TET qualified

Aurangabad: Just 3.70 per cent candidates were declared qualified in Maharashtra Teachers Eligibility Test (Maha TET)-2021 across the State.

It may be noted that the Maharashtra State Council of Education (MSCE) conducted the Maha TET on November 21, 2021, in two sessions. The first paper was for those who want to become a teacher for the classes from first to fifth while the second paper was for the aspirants who wish to teach students from sixth to eighth standards.

The result of the test is generally declared two or three months after the examination. The provisional result was declared after 11 months last month when a scam of tampering with their mark sheets to get qualified in the examination surface. The MSCE announced final result on Friday evening.

The online marks sheet was made available last evening. Commissioner of MSCE Shailja Darde said that the hard copy of the marks memo is being sent to the education officer (Primary) of Zilla Parishad of each district.

The paper-wise number of candidates who appeared declared eligible and passed pc is as follows;

Paper---------appeared candidates---------qualified ----pass pc

1. Paper------ ----------------2,54, 428----9,674---------3.80

2. Paper-II (Maths and Sci)--64,647-------937----------1.45

3. Paper-II (Social Sciences)-1,49,604-----6,711---------4.49

Total--------------------------4,68,679-----17,322-------3.70