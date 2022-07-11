Just earning degree not enough, set goal for yourself, Students told at Chaitanya Valley Career Guidance camp

Aurangabad, July 11:

Chaitanya Valley International School organised a Career Guidance Session ‘Laws of Success’ for the students, recently. Principal Technical Specialist Nokia, Bengaluru Sandeep Dabhade addressed the students.

School director Satish Tupe and principal Dr Sheetal were present. Sandeep spoke about the hurdles that students may face in future. He cautioned that just earning a degree isn’t the same as what it was many years ago and urged students to set up a goal to be more job efficient and successful. He also stressed on the importance of setting up personal targets in life and how it helps make their vision for the future clearer. Competence and character can only take you to the top, he added. Poonam Rani, Gajanan Raswe and Anil Jadhav worked for the success of the event. Vice-principal Pradnya Koranne proposed a vote of thanks.