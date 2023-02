Jyoti Surase passes away

Aurangabad:

Jyoti Walmik Surase (48) a resident of Rajmata Jijau Housing Society N-4, passed away due to prolonged illness on Friday. She was the wife of Walmik Surase, general secretary of Vishwatma Shikshan Prasarak Mandal and Marathwada divisional secretary of Maharashtra Rajya Shikshan Sansthan Mahamandal. Her last rites were performed at the Mukundwadi crematorium.