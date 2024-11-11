Kachner yatra: Divine blessings await

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The annual yatra at Chintamani Parshwanath Digambar Jain Atishay Kshetra in Kachner will be held from November 14 to 16 with 45 saints and sadhvis participating in religious events. Devotees will have the unique opportunity to receive blessings from Parshwanath Baba and the attending saints.

The Kachner Yatra will start on Thursday at 8.30 am with a flag hoisting, as announced by executive committee secretary Vinodkumar Lohade on Monday in a press conference. Key events include an Acharya Kushagranandi Gurudev, an Acharya Guptinandi Gurudev, Munishri Vihitsagarji Maharaj, and sadhvis, with highlights including a Panchamrit Mahamastakabhishek and an evening devotional program by singers Aarti and Khushboo Jain. There will be a Panchamrit Mahamastakabhishek of Lord Chintamani Parshwanath, discourses by saints, a water procession, palanquin and chariot processions, and a general assembly in the evening on November 15. The yatra will conclude on the next day with the Mahamastakabhishek of Lord Parshwanath and evening aarti, followed by religious programs on scriptures and study.

Devotee arrangements and transportation

Around 60,000 devotees are expected over the three-day event, with facilities arranged along the pilgrimage route for those on foot. Twelve committees have been set up for planning, and the ST Corporation has organized buses for devotees, said Kiran Mast. Bharatkumar Thole and Jayesh Kala were also present.

Mahamastakabhishek honour draw

Foot pilgrims attending the Kachner Yatra will receive coupons for a lucky draw. The selected devotee will earn the honour of chanting the peace mantra and performing the Mahamastakabhishek, announced M.R. Badjate.