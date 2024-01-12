Kagliwal appointed honorary consul of Tunisia in India

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Indian industrialist and educationist, Nandkishor Kagliwal has been appointed honorary consul of the Republic of Tunisia, making him the first person from Marathwada to receive this honor. In an official ceremony held in Mumbai on January 12, Ambassador Hayet Talbi EP Bilel presented Kagliwal with his credentials.

The ceremony, attended by diplomats, industrialists, and government officials, marked a new chapter in India-Tunisia relations. Both Ambassador Bilel and Kagliwal expressed optimism about the potential for strengthened cooperation in trade, investment, culture, tourism, science, and technology. Highlighting Tunisia's picturesque landscapes on the Mediterranean, Ambassador Bilel extended an invitation to Indian filmmakers to explore the country as a filming destination.

Additionally, Tunisia's rich supply of phosphoric acid for fertilizer production and its leadership in organic dates and olive oil offer promising avenues for collaboration with Indian food processing companies. In meetings with the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Maharashtra Economic Development Corporation, it was decided to take a delegation of Indian stakeholders to Tunisia.