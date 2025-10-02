Kalasagar Rass Dandiya: Great response on day 2

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The second day of Kalasagar Rass Dandiya 2025 was a grand success. The event, presented by title sponsor Shri Balaji Industrial Park of Ajay and Vijay Agarwal, and co-sponsored by RJ India and Nyara Jewellers, represented by Deepak Jain and Kailash Bafna, saw the presence of guests including IAS Aditya Jeevane and IRS Neha Rathod, as well as channel partners Ravi Wattamwar and Amit Kasliwal.

Renowned social figures Varsha Jain, Ranjit Das, Babita Lila, Divya Macchar, Prajkta Birla, Shilpa Bagdiya, Tanushree Atal, and Neha Thakur served as judges for the event. The lucky draw winners were given attractive prizes.

The attendees enjoyed the Dandiya night with great enthusiasm. The organising team, led by president Vijay Agarwal, secretary Ravi Rajpal, and treasurer Vijay Goyal worked tirelessly to ensure the success.