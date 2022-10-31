Kannada Utsav Day to be celebrated

Karnataka Sangh, Aurangabad will organise a function at Bhanudas Chavan Hall, Institute of Engineers on November 27 between 4.30 pm and 9 pm to mark Karnatak Rajyotsav Din (Kannada Utsav Divas).

Vice president of the sangh Subhash Amane said, the 67th Karnataka Rajyamahotsav Divas is being celebrated on November 1. The members of the sangh are celebrating this occasion since 1991 in the city. This year the function will be held on November 27 here. The members should contact the committee members for registration and further information.