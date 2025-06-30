Karmad wholesale market for pomegranate, tomato opens today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The pomegranate and tomato wholesale market at Karmad sub-yard will be inaugurated today at 10 am by Phulambri MLA Anuradha Chavan, with district deputy registrar Samruddhi Jadhav as chief guest.

Traders from Gujarat and Rajasthan have arrived with grading machines, raising hopes for better rates and transparency. Tomatoes are sold by weight here, reducing malpractice and ensuring fair prices. Last year, the market traded over 12 lakh tomato crates and 1 lakh pomegranate crates, with supplies reaching Delhi, North India, and Chhattisgarh. This year, Gujarat’s Alpha Trading and Malegaon buyers are offering immediate cash payments. Market committee chairman Radhakisan Pathade and others have urged farmers to attend. Increased trader presence is likely to boost competition and benefit growers.