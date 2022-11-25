Karnataka Formation Day celebration on Nov 27

Aurangabad: The Karnataka Sangha Aurangabad (KSA) has organised myriad cultural programmes to celebrate Karnataka Rajyotsava Day or Karnataka Formation Day, at Bhanudas Chavan Memorial Hall, near the Government College of Engineering, on November 27.

The State Minister of Cooperation Atul Save will be the chief guest, while the special IGP (Aurangabad Range) K M Mallikarjuna Prasanna, chief administrator (Cidco) Deepa Mudhol Munde and Basavraj Hiremath will be the guests of the honour.

The cultural events will be performed by local and professional artists. The major highlights of the celebration include the participation of Hiremath-led Nammavar Sangha/Balaga Pune (a group of Kannada artists); a stand-up comedy by Shri Gundanna Diggi (famous in Karnataka), Avinash Hosmani & Prahlad Kulkarni, Santosh Hiremath will present the melodious Kannada, Hindi & Marathi songs and Maltesh Kulkarni will entertain the audience with mimicry.

Meanwhile, the KSA office bearers have appealed to all the Kannadigas of Aurangabad to attend the celebration in large numbers.