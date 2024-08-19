Karnataka Sangha celebrates 78th Independence Day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Karnataka Sangha, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar celebrated 78th Independence Day with enthusiasm at Lions Bal Sadan. Controller of Examination (Retd), Government Polytechnic, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Sangameshwar Ragte and Past District Governor of Lions Tansukh Zambad were the chief guests. The meritorious students of Lions Bal Sadan and meritorious student children of Kannadigas (10th, 12 Classes) were felicitated. Students of Bal Sadan presented national songs and delivered speeches. Sunita Bukka anchored the programme. Sindhu Bhatambare introduced the guests. The members of Lions Bal Sadan and Karnataka Sangha were present. Sangha vice-president Subhash Amane, joint secretary Vimla Habbu, Somshekar Patil, Sairam Mangalgi, Sandhya Adasule and Amruta Swami worked for the success of the programme.