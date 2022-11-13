Kasar idol 2022 concludes

Aurangabad:

The grand finale of the singing competition ‘Kasar Idol 2022’ organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Somwanshiya Kshatriya Samajonnati Madhyavarti Mandal and Maharashtra Kala Sahitya Core Committee was held at Tapadia Natya Mandir here recently. In all, 400 participants from all over Maharashtra participated in the competition and 30 contestants reached the finale. Arnavi Ambekar bagged the first, Reva Kasar second and Shashwati Kumbhakarna bagged the third prize in kids group and Amruta Kasar bagged the first, Akshay Wagh second and Raj Kasar bagged the third prize in youth group. union minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Karad, Cooperation minister Atul Save, Sharad Bhandekar, Keshav Kumbhakarna and others were present.