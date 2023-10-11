Kath Padar - Paithani exhibition from October 20

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Directorate of Archaeology and Museums with TVAM Foundation will organise the ‘Kath Padar - Paithani and Beyond’, exhibition of Paithani textiles. At Shri Balasaheb Patil Government Museum at Paithan between October 20 and 28. The exhibition will be open between 10.30 am and 5.30 pm.

Briefing the press, the founder trustee of the Foundation Rasika Mhalgi Wakalkar said, the textiles to be exhibited in the exhibition have been brought from Satara, Aundh, Nagpur, Paithan and from private persons comprising sarees, shawls and draped headdresses.

It is the first of its kind exhibition to showcase historical samples of the Paithani - one of India’s most specialized forms of handwoven textiles.

Before the exhibition, a welcome function will be organised at MARHATI - MSSIDC Weaving Training Centre on October 20 at 10 am. Eminent experts will highlight aspects of Paithan’s wider culture along with textiles.

Entry to the exhibition gallery will be free while visitors from outside Paithan will need prior registration, the organisers said.

Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (CMIA) president Dushyant Patil, secretary Utsav Machhar and treasurer Atharvesh Nandawat were present during the press meet.