Kazi replaces Kolhe in AMC

Aurangabad, June 28:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has relieved its retired executive engineer Hemant Kolhe from the responsibility of the city’s water supply and assigned the responsibility to the executive engineer (water supply) and head (vigilance section) M B Kazi.

It may be noted that the AMC after retirement assigned re-appointed Kolhe as coordinating officer of the new water supply scheme (of Rs 1680 crore). However, when the water scarcity prevailed in the city, the civic administration handed over the charge of the entire water supply system to Kolhe along with a few official authorities. However, the AMC noticed that the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) officials are doing a better job than him, therefore, the administration re-appointed him as the coordinator, said the official sources.