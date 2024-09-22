Keep approach patient-centric: Dr Ramesh Deka

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “While working as a doctor, the health system of the country, patient safety, immediate treatment, are your priorities. Doctors should work ethically in the field. You are tomorrow's leaders leading the world in the field of health. You will keep your approach patient-centric,” said Dr Ramesh Deka, former director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) .

He was speaking as a chief guest in a convocation ceremony of MGM Institute of Health Sciences held at Rukmini Auditorium on Sunday. Chairman of Mahatma Gandhi Mission Trust Kamalkishore Kadam, Vice-chairman Dr P M Jadhav, Secretary Ankushrao Kadam, Vice-Chancellor of MGM Institute of Health Sciences Dr Shashank Dalvi, member of Management Council Amardeep Kadam, Ashok Patil, Mamila Ravi Shankar, Dr Praveen Shingare, Deans Prabha Dasila, Dr G S Narshetty and Dr Rajendra Bohra, Registrar Dr Rajesh Goel, Controller of Examinations Dr Parinita Samant, Deputy registrar Dr Rajesh Kadam and others were prominently present. Degrees were conferred on 482 students of MBBS, BPT, BPO, BSc, MSc (AHS, MHA), PhD and other courses in the ceremony.

Dr Ramesh Deka said today is the beginning of students' medical career with a huge responsibility.

Kamalkishore Kadam nowhere in the world, one would get medicines at the lowest price like in India. “Today we export medicines all over the world. After the independence of India, the average life expectancy of women and men was very low, today it has increased and this is due to the contribution of young doctors like you,” he said.

A total of 11 students who excelled in various courses and performed well were honoured with gold and chancellor medals in this ceremony. Keagan Miranda bagged two gold medals.