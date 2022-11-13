Keep children away from mobile phones

Affects mental, physical health, getting isolated

Manish Gajbhiye

Aurangabad

In the modern era, the mental and physical health of children has become a very crucial issue. On the occasion of Children’s Day to be celebrated on November 14, Lokmat Times reviews the situation of addiction to gadgets, health issues, pressure, and stress among children.

The use of mobile phones among children has increased a lot, especially after the lockdown period. It certainly harms the mental and physical health of the children, opined the experts.

Mobile phones are the means of immediate gratification. Children develop a tendency to immediately get attracted to the use of mobile phones. Social media apps are the source that attracts them immensely. Moreover, the games they play have several ill effects on the minds of the kids.

It is observed that children using mobile phones excessively that they lose concentration. They often face the problems of memory loss and could not think instantly. Earlier, the children used to study for two to three hours continuously but now these children get distracted and could not concentrate on their studies even for 15 to 20 minutes. They also face eye problems.

Similarly, there is contentious pressure from the parents on the children regarding the career option. Hence, they have to face severe problems to sustain in the cut-throat competition situation. Psychologically, children should have competition with themselves and not with others. If they compete with themselves they are more chances of improvement. On the other hand, every child is different from other and hence, a child can excel only in the field of his own choice rapidly. If the parents compare the child with other, then the child also starts comparing them with the other parents and especially the facilities provided by the parents to the other children.

Depression among children is a common aspect arousing among the children and sometimes they can even take extreme steps in such conditions. Hence, the parents should keep a close watch on the activities of the children and should take immediate medical assistance from the psychiatrist if they observe any behavioral change in them, the experts advised.

Children follow parents

Today, even parents are addicted to the use of mobile phones. The children imitate them and follow them. Children get isolated from family and friends and try to find immediate results for their actions. The mobile search engines give them the option to get the result of their queries immediately but in this process, their thinking process is stopped. It hampers their mental and physical growth. Such children frequently are engrossed by depression.

- Dr Mangesh Kadam, Psychiatrist