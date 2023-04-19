Kendrekar orders contractor to lay 4 km long pipes daily or face action!

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The divisional commissioner Sunil Kendrekar today took the new water supply scheme contractor GVPR Co. to task for the delay in the completion of the ambitious water project. The meeting lasted for three hours.

Kendrekar ordered him to lay a pipeline of 4 km in length daily and threatened that if the contractor fails to work as per his instructions till May, then some of the proposed works would be deleted.

Kendrekar, while addressing the contractor and the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) officials said that the project will be completed within the deadline only if the works are done as per the order. The divisional commissioner instructed them to lay the pipelines passing through the village areas before the onset of monsoon to avoid any untoward incident during the rainy season.

Kendrekar refused to grant time relaxation when the contractor sought two months' time to speed up the works. Instead, he told the contractor to start the work in two shifts.

He also ordered the contractor to start the construction of the coffer dam from both ends and complete it by June. He underlined the construction of the retaining wall and the bridge simultaneously.

The progress will be reviewed in one month and in the second month, the divisional commissioner would take a decision on which works had to be get done by the contractor and which to be not.

The contractor was also ordered to place an order for main pipelines by June 15. Presently, the contractor has a stock of pipes of a length of 22 km.

The district collector Astik Kumar Pandey, the municipal commissioner Abhijeet Chaudhari, MJP engineers and GVPR officials were present in the meeting.

Report every week

The MJP and the contractor have been ordered to submit a progress report of the ongoing works every week. Daily night patrolling should be done to ensure that the work is underway in two shifts. The bridge of length 550 metres should be completed by June end. The construction of Jack Well could be done in the monsoon, but first, complete the construction of the coffer dam and retaining wall on priority.

300 km pipeline so far

The pipe of length 300 km has been laid in the city since December 2022 till to date. The pipeline of length 1911 km has to be laid under the project. Hence start laying a pipeline of length of 4 km daily. The contractor agreed upon laying of the pipeline of a length of 3 km daily, but the divisional commissioner maintained his order. It may be noted that the pipeline of size 1200 mm to 1400 mm will be laid in the city as a part of the internal water distribution system.