Kewal Dnyankalyanak utsav held

Aurangabad:

The Kewal Dnyankalyanak Utsav was held with great enthusiasm at the Shri 1008 Chintamani Parshwanath Digambar Jain Atishay Kshetra Kachner on the fifth day of the Dnyankalyanak Mahotsav on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, Acharya Saubhagyasagarji Maharaj said, too much knowledge makes a man go mad. Practical knowledge is more important than book knowledge and thus you can do remarkable work in all fields. You also need experience, understanding and wisdom. Action done with emotion is wrong. Having a pure mind and body is necessary while always doing religious work. Only then will you get the fruit of that religious work. Large number of devotees were present.