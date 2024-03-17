Khaire & Danve accused each other y’day, went to Mumbai on the same plane today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The internal dispute of Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray surfaced on Saturday over seeking the party’s ticket for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.

But, Shiv Sena leader Chandrakant Khaire and leader of Opposition in Legislative Council Ambadas Danve who accused each other yesterday, left for Mumbai on the same flight on Sunday morning.

Both the leaders said that the party chief had not invited them but they were going to Mumbai for the convention of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

The seat of Aurangabad (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar) which is known as Shiv Sena's stronghold, will be allotted to Uddhav Thackeray Sena. This party has not announced the list of candidates yet.

The party hinted at giving former MP Chandrakant Khaire, the leader of the Shiv Sena (Thackeray) group, an LS ticket.

MLC Danve suddenly opposed Khaire's candidature. He told party chief Uddhav Thackeray that he has been interested in Lok Sabha for the last ten years. Talking to the media person on Saturday, he also alleged that Khaire is always depriving him of opportunity.

Replying to this, Khaire said that he would not have reached this position if he had left the Danve.

They accused each other yesterday of the LS candidature, and the internal disputes in the parties surfaced.

Sources said that the party chief was upset as the disputes surfaced at a time when the general election was announced. It is speculated that the party chief expressed his displeasure over the dispute.

Meanwhile, Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leader Rahul Gandhi's public meeting and MVA chief office bearers convention is being held at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Sunday.

Danve and former MP Khaire have left for Mumbai on the same flight from Chikalthana Airport on Sunday morning. It is learned that there has been a reconciliation between the two leaders of Sena.

When Khaire was asked about this, he said that they belong to the same family, so there is no dispute between them. “Sometimes, small disputes take place. I am sure that I will get the Lok Sabha ticket,” he added.

Box

What did Khair say?

“We were not called from Matoshree. Ambadas Danve and I have come to Mumbai this morning to attend the meeting of MVA. There is no dispute between Danve and me. We both have talked to each other on the air journey,” said Khaire, Leader of Shiv Sena.