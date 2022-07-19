Khaire prays to resolve the crisis on Shiv Sena

Aurangabad, July 19:

Shiv Sena MLAs in open revolt against party chief Uddhav Thackeray pulled him down from the post of Chief Minister. Leader of rebel MLAs Eknath Shinde and the BJP government came to power. Twelve Sena MPs also supported the Shinde group. On this backdrop, Sena leader and former MP Chandrakant Khaire held a 'Havan' at the Dakshinmukhi Hanuman temple on Daulatabad road on Tuesday to resolve the successive crises facing the Sena and for the verdict of the hearing on the petition filed by the Sena in the Supreme Court on Wednesday to be in favor of the party.

Khaire is known as a Hanuman devotee. He regularly visits Supari Hanuman temple in the city. Moreover, every Saturday he goes to Bhadra Maruti temple in Khultabad. He also organized various programmes in the Dakshin Mukhi Hanuman temple on Daulatabad road.

Since last month, Sena has faced various crises one after the other. The Mahavikas government collapsed after 39 Sena MLAs rebelled against party chief Uddhav Thackeray. Rebel leader Eknath Shinde formed the government with BJP, a staunch opponent of Sena. The party is now struggling to save their identity from the Shinde group.

On Tuesday, 12 Sena MPs supported the Shinde group causing further damage. Hence Khaire performed Havan at Hanuman Temple to get rid of the successive crises facing the party.