Khandoba temple being restored

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Khandoba temple in Satara, is being restored using traditional techniques and materials. The temple, which had been affected by environmental factors, is being covered with lime made of brick shards, bel leaves, and other materials. The construction of the protective wall on the side of the temple is also in progress using traditional mixed stonework. The old traditional mixture on the walls of the temple is being scraped off, and the work of glazing from the top is in progress. The restoration work has generated a lot of interest among devotees, who are advised to be careful and cooperate during the construction.