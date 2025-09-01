Khuldabad Urs 2025: Devotees Gather in Large Numbers as 739th Urs of Hazrat Khwaja Shaikh Muntajiboddin Zar Zari Zar Baksh Begins

The 739th Urs of Hazrat Khwaja Shaikh Muntajiboddin Zar Zari Zar Baksh (Rh) began with traditional fervour on Sunday evening, August 31. At 6 p.m., a grand sandal procession left Dargah Baba Burhanuddin Gharib (Rh) and saw enthusiastic participation from devotees across the district and state. The Farsh Mohalla area witnessed heavy crowds as the procession made its way to the Dargah of Hazrat Muntajiboddin Zar Zari Zar Baksh late at night.

Cultural and religious programmes have been planned as part of the Urs celebrations, with stalls set up around the Urs grounds. On Monday (September 1), a Qirat competition will be held at Dargah Hazrat Baba Burhanuddin Gharib (Rh), featuring participants from across Maharashtra. A wrestling competition showcasing renowned wrestlers is also scheduled at the Urs grounds. The Fateha will be offered at night at the Dargah of Hazrat Khwaja Shaikh Muntajiboddin Zar Zari Zar Baksh (Rh). The Urs Management Committee has appealed to devotees to attend the programmes in large numbers.

Also Read | Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi 2025 Procession To Be Held on This Date in Mumbai Amid Ganpati Visarjan; Check Details.

Dargah Committee chairman Ejaz Ahmed, municipal council chief officer Sameer Shaikh, vice president Imran Jahangirdar, former KMC president Adv Qaisaruddin, Mohammad Mateen, Mubashiruddin, Shaikh Kamranuddin, Habiboddin Ghulam Rasool, Abrar Ahmed, Saleh Mohammad, Sharfuddin Ramzani and others were present. Inspector Dha-nanjay Farate supervised security arrangements under the guidance of Superintendent of Police Dr Vinay Kumar Rathod.