Kidnapper of minor girl arrested

Aurangabad, Jan 23:

The Jawaharnagar police On Sunday arrested a youth who lured a minor girl in his love trap and kidnapped her. The accused has been identified as Imtiyaaz alias Imran Isa Khan (20, Padegaon). District and session Judge A R Qureshi remanded Imtiyaaz Khan in the judicial custody.

As per the complaint of the mother of 16 years old victim, she mentioned that her daughter was missing from January 22 afternoon. Her family members tried to search her everywhere but could not find her. Her mother mentioned that Imtiyaaz alias Imran used to follow her daughter for the past two years and used to call her from various phone numbers. She suspected that he would have kidnapped her daughter, she mentioned in her complaint.

The police after investigation searched Imtiyaaz and the victim. When the victim was interrogated, she told that Imtiyaaz kidnapped her.