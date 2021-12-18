Kids Play Park, Oxygen Hub to develop at Kham River

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Dec 18:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) commissioner A K Pandey today highlighted the efforts being underway to develop the city's pride Kham River as a most-sought tourist spot, which will be a haven for the citizens to spend leisure time in the natural surroundings, soon.

Pandey visited the Kham River to review the ongoing cleanliness and plantation drive on Saturday. the AMC and Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL) with the people's participation had undertaken the Kham River Rejuvenation Project. He reviewed the ongoing works like deepening, widening and pitching the riverbank of length 7-km, plantation of more than 10,000 trees of various species along the riverside, diversion of drainage wastewater into channels where it will be treated at Sewage Treatment Plant (STP), converting open spaces along the river line for recreation, erecting fencing on the bridges of the river etc.

The chief executive officer (CEO) of Aurangabad Cantonment Board, Vikrant More, deputy municipal commissioner Saurabh Joshi, Placemaking India's Vineeta Shetty Village Social Transformation Foundation's Akash Vairale, sanitary inspector Asadullah Khan and others accompanied the civic chief.

New Oxygen Hub

Pandey also discussed the restoration of British era dams along the Kham River; the development of an urban dense forest on 1 to 1.5 acres of space along the river; to the installation of water tanks to suffice the need of watering for the dense forest. The plantation is done by AMC's garden section. " The forest will be the most-sought Oxygen Hub in the urban landscape," said A K Pandey.

Kids Corner

It is hoped that the Kids Play Park with landscaping, outdoor gym and seating facilities will be inaugurated by January 2022. A cowshed and dhobi ghat along the river will be set up for the children so that they could understand where the milk comes from and how their laundry is done. A model toilet will also be built for visitors at the site.