Kids prepare Ganesh Idol at Pankh

Aurangabad, Aug 27:

Around 35 children participated in the activity of ‘Ganesh idol making’at Pankh Pre School and Day Care Centre on Saturday. The parents of the children were also present. Children made the Ganesh idols with Shadu clay. Art teacher Kadepurakar guided the children in the activity.

Pankh Director Ujjwal Jahagirdar received cooperation from , Rekhatai Jaiswal, Vijayatai Kulkarni of Brahman Mahila Manch and others for this project. Teachers Nidhi Nagpal, Tejal Chamdodkar, Lalita Mandhane and Alkatai Magar took efforts for this workshop.