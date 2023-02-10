Kingfisher injured as entangled in manja

Aurangabad

Although the kite flying season is over, the incidents of birds injured due to manja have not ceased. In one such incident, a kingfisher bird (locally called Khandya) was injured after getting entangled in manja near the house of Amol Raut in the Cidco N-4 area on Thursday.

The nearby residents informed the honorary wildlife warden Dr Kishor Pathak about the injured bird. He sent his activist Manoj Gaikwad to the spot, who rescued the bird and brought it to the clinic of Dr Pathak. The bird was administered first aid and was released in the jungle on Friday, said Dr Pathak.

When the kites are struck into trees and buildings, the birds could not observe the thin manja and get entangled in it. In an attempt to rescue itself, it gets injured and even dies on some occasions.