Kirti gets Ph D in English

Aurangabad, Jan 16:

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University conferred Ph D on Kirti Prakash Sangole in English. She submitted her thesis titled ‘Various Aspects Depicted in Asif Currimbhoy and Mahesh Elkunchwar’s Plays’ under the guidance of Dr Vaishali Pradhan, the research guide and the Principal of Milind College of Arts.