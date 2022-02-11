Kirti stambh gives message of peace and unity

Aurangabad, Feb 11:

The Kirti Stambh gives the message of peace and unity and is dedicated for all human beings. The community members should come together and protest against the decision of removal of the pillar, said Jainacharya Guptinandi, in a discourse on Friday.

Acharya strongly condemned the ongoing movement to remove the Kirti Pillar in front of the Ellora Caves and appealed to the community members to urge the Archaeological department officials to stop the process of removal of the stambh. The then government and the citizens have completed the formalities. The pillar should remain at its place. He also taught the importance of moral values along with school education to students. Acharya also gave many basic mantras for maintaining physical and mental health. Earlier, Sanghastha Munishri Vinayagupti Maharaj recited Gurumahima through a song. DB Pahade, Mahavir Sethi, Mahavir Kasliwal, Prakashchand Kasliwal, Sunil Sethi and others were present.