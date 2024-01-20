Komal Mutha elected ICSI city chapter chairperson; Vipul Varma is vice-chairman, Mahesh Dube secretary

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Company secretary (CS) Komal Mutha has been selected as the Chairperson, CS Gaurav Varma vice chairman, CS Mahesh Dube secretary and CS Someshchandra Kale treasurer of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Chapter of the Western India Regional Council (WIRC) of The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI). Other managing committee members are CSes Vipul Sharma, Rashmi Gangwal and Saishwar Vyas.

Their tenure will be from January 2024 to 2025. The city Chapter was established in 2001 having jurisdiction of 10 districts Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed, Hingoli, Latur, Osmanabad, Nanded, Parbhani, Ahmednagar and Jalgaon. There are more than 165 CS Members and 3000 students registered for the CS course. At the Chapter level, various programmes are conducted for students and members from time to time.