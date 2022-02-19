Kranti Chowk abuzz with youthful vigor

Aurangabad, Feb 19:

Thousands of youths gathered at Kranti Chowk danced to the beats of DJ music. The area was abuzz with the youthful vigor. Lakhs of citizens flocked to Kranti Chowk to see the equestrian statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The crowd swelled in such large numbers that there was no place to set foot. DJs were appointed on behalf of various political parties. The loud music made the surroundings tremble. Many youths were dancing and waving the saffron flag. The excitement did not subside till late in the night. The chants of ‘Jai Bhavani, Jai Shivaji’ continuously echoed in the area.

Tea and water served by Muslim community

A scene of unity was witnessed in the city on the occasion of Shiv Jayanti.The Muslim brothers had arranged tea and water for Shiv followers.The district two wheeler mechanic association distributed 1.5 quintals of tea and water. Shaikh Chand, Shaikh Ismail, Shaikh Jafar and others office bearers were present.

Social service by various organizations

Various social organizations celebrated Shiv Jayanti by doing public service. Water was being distributed by Swarajya Social Foundation at Kranti Chowk. Free food was being donated by Bhimshakti Samajik Sanghatana.

Political parties welcome citizens

Shiv followers coming to Kranti Chowk were welcomed by the Jilha Shiv Jayanti Utsav Samiti. Apart from this, independent platforms were also set up by the political parties. Shiv Sena and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena were also welcoming citizens.