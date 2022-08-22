Krishna Janmashtami at AB International

Aurangabad, August 22:

Students of AB International School celebrated Krishna Janmashtami. Lord Krishna was the son of Devaki, Kansa’s sister, and Vasudeva. However, he was raised by his foster parents Nand and Yashoda in Vrindavan to save him from Kansa’s wrath, teachers told students while explaining the significance of the festival. The school arranged class-wise drawing competition and Handi decoration. Students came in school in traditional dresses. The celebration is incomplete without the ritual of ‘Dahi Handi’, so House-wise competition was arranged.