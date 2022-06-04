Kutubunnisa Begum passes away

Kutubunnisa Begum Masood Ahmed Khan, a resident of Deodi Bazar passed away Saturday morning following a brief illness. She was 59. Her Namaz-e-Janaza was performed at the Lotakaranja Masjid on Saturday evening and burial took place at the Panchkuwan Qabristan. She is survived by four brothers and as many sisters.

