Labor colony residents moved to tears while leaving their homes

70 per cent properties vacant: Action will start from 6 am

Aurangabad, May 10:

Residents vacated 70 per cent houses in Labor Colony till Tuesday evening. Many were moved to tears as they left the colony. Many said a final bid adieu to their friends and relatives. The administration is going to start the demolition drive on May 11, at 6 am with the team of police, municipal corporation and public works department.

No concrete decision has been taken yet on the rehabilitation of the original tenants. The administration has given a verbal assurance of rehabilitating the home owners in the PM housing scheme. On November 8, 2021, the district administration issued notices for demolition of buildings in Labor Colony stating that the buildings were dangerous. The home owners fought against the administration in the court for a year, and also submitted several memorandums to the guardian minister, political leaders and district collectors. Citizens also approached the Supreme Court.

When buildings were built

Vishwasnagar, labor colony was built between 1951 and 1954 and between 1980 and 1991. In all, 338 houses were constructed on 13 and a half acres out of 20 acres. The PWD is maintaining and repairing the homes. Many did not leave their homes even after retirement. The government handed over the homes to the occupants of 16 other similar places in the State.

Collector in CP office

District collector Sunil Chavan set aside all formalities and went to meet police commissioner Dr Nikhil Gupta in the police commissionerate office on Tuesday and held discussion on the police bandobast and planning of action on the labor colony.

Fight for rehabilitation will continue

Three generations have lived in the Labor Colony. So it hurts to leave our homes. The government and administration did not consider our demands. We will continue to fight for rehabilitation, said Sunil Sable, a homeowner. Abhijit Manore said many do not have houses to live in. The administration has not given anything in writing about the inclusion in the housing scheme.

Traffic will be diverted

There are two main roads along the Labor Colony. Road from Harsul T-point and road from collector office to TV Center. All roads leading to Labor Colony will be barricaded on Wednesday. A pavilion has been set up near the Subhedari Rest House to accommodate the administration officials. Extra police bandobast is in place if something inappropriate happens.

Administration gears up for demolition:

Officers - 95

Police personnel - 200

Manpower - 400

JCB-12

Poclain - 5

Ambulance - 8

Doctor - 4