Labour Court Judge Deshmukh given farewell
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 13, 2022 10:10 PM2022-05-13T22:10:02+5:302022-05-13T22:10:02+5:30
Aurangabad, May 13: Marathwada Labour Law Practitioners Association bade farewell to the labour court judge V M Deshmukh. He ...
Aurangabad, May 13:
Marathwada Labour Law Practitioners Association bade farewell to the labour court judge V M Deshmukh. He has been transferred as civil judge (senior level) at Jalgaon.
Association president ADv S K Waghchaure presented shawl, bouquet, and a memento to Judge Deshmukh.
Adv Ashok More, secretary Adv Sachin Gandale felicitated Shridharrao Gawai and Judge M Y Amrutkar by presenting Shawl and bouquet on the occasion.
ADv J S Bhovate made an introductory speech. Judge Deshmukh, Judge Amrutkar, Adv M S Indani, B M Wavalkar, R R Imle, Abhay Taksal, Ravi Shirsa and S S Pawar and others spoke on the occasion. Adv Anil Survase proposed a vote of thanks.Open in app