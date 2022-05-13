Labour Court Judge Deshmukh given farewell

Aurangabad, May 13:

Marathwada Labour Law Practitioners Association bade farewell to the labour court judge V M Deshmukh. He has been transferred as civil judge (senior level) at Jalgaon.

Association president ADv S K Waghchaure presented shawl, bouquet, and a memento to Judge Deshmukh.

Adv Ashok More, secretary Adv Sachin Gandale felicitated Shridharrao Gawai and Judge M Y Amrutkar by presenting Shawl and bouquet on the occasion.

ADv J S Bhovate made an introductory speech. Judge Deshmukh, Judge Amrutkar, Adv M S Indani, B M Wavalkar, R R Imle, Abhay Taksal, Ravi Shirsa and S S Pawar and others spoke on the occasion. Adv Anil Survase proposed a vote of thanks.