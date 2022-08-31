Labourer dies after dash by train

Aurangabad, Aug 31:

A labourer going on a motorcycle along the railway track in Mukundwadi area died after a dash by a train on Tuesday night. A case of accidental death has been registered with Mukundwadi police station. The deceased has been identified as Ganesh Baburao Misal (38, Mukundnagar, Mukundwadi). He was returning from work at around 8 pm, As there is no road in this area. He was going on his motorcycle along the railway track. A speeding train dashed his motorcycle and he was severely injured. He was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) where the doctors declared him dead after the examination. He is survived by wife, son, parents and a brother.

Meanwhile, the residents on Wednesday staged agitation near Railway Gate No. 56 in Mukundnagar area demanded a road in this area. They shouted slogans against Aurangabad Municipal Corporation.