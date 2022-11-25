Ladsawangi's Akshay Padul topped the state

Sales Tax Inspector exam : First in selection list

Aurangabad:

Maharashtra Public Service Commission announced on Wednesday the interim selection, general merit list for the examination conducted in July 2022 for the post of Sales Tax Inspector. Akshay Diwanrao Padul, the son of a farmer from Ladsawangi, topped in the state. Akshay told this newspaper that there is power in education. Anything can be possible with constant study and hard work. Advertisement for the post of STI was published in 2021. The main exam was held in July 2022.