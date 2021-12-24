Lady lawyer cheated of Rs 15L

Aurangabad, Dec 24:

The city police recently arrested a fraudster Vikas Rambhau Muley (Jatwada Colony, Harsul) for duping 150 members of self-help groups of crores of rupees. Now, it has been unveiled that Muley has also cheated a lady lawyer of Rs 15.79 lakh. A case in this regard has been registered in Cidco MIDC police station on Thursday.

According to the complaint, the lawyer is a resident of Nyaynagar and she met Muley in August, 2020. He told her that he runs an institute named Rajmata Enterprises. He helps the needy women of the self-help groups to take benefits of the state and union government schemes through the institute. He told the lawyer that he need Rs 14 lakh for the his bank registered in the name Rajmata Mahila Urban Nidhi. He has to purchase computers for the bank. As she knew him, she gave Rs 4 lakh in presence of two women witnesses. On November 19, 2020, Muley again took Rs 6.5 lakh from her stating that he will get a job in the bank for one of her relative. He later promised her to include her in the board of directors in the bank. Hence, she again paid him money. In November 2020, he told her that he can get lucrative profit if she invest in share market. She gave him three credit cards, through which, Muley deducted Rs 3.62 lakh. When realized that she has been cheated, she lodged a complaint in Cidco MIDC police station. PSI Sanjay Mate is further investigating the case.