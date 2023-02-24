Lady police officers imparted soft-skill training

Manish Gajbhiye

Against the backdrop G-20 summit, a Women-20 conference will be held in the city on February 27, and 28. The city commissionerate is leaving no stone unturned to allow any breach in the security of the foreign guests coming to the city. Considering the stay of the women delegates from various countries in the city, a special squad of police officers and employees has been established under the guidance of CP Dr Nikhil Gupta. This squad includes senior officers and employees, especially women employees.

DCP (headquarters) Aparna Gitay said Aurangabad police commissionerate is taking all the necessary steps to provide security to the foreign guest. As the delegates will mostly be women, lady police officers and employees have been included in the special squad in large numbers. They have been imparted training in soft-skill, in which they were instructed how to interact and behave with the guests. The lady officers will station at the places where the guests will stay and visit. They will look after the complete security of the delegates. Similarly, officers in civil dress will also be deployed.

Security points established

Around 150 women delegates from different countries will be arriving in the city on February 26. The conference will be held on February 27 and 28, but the delegates will visit various places in the district. Considering, their security, policemen have been assigned various security points where they will have to be present. Additional police forces have been sought from other districts. Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) will also be employed.

Policemen deployed at various places

The implementation of security plan is already being implemented in the city.

Police will be present wherever the delegates will stay either in the city hotels or other residential facilities. Similarly, security has also been beefed up at the places where they will visit including the tourist places and the conference venue, said the senior police officers.

Mock drills and training conducted

In order to avert any untoward incident during the stay of the guests in the city, the police administration has conducted mock drills at the places, where the guests will be staying and visiting. Apart, training has been imparted to the officers and the employees of the special squad. This training included the aspects of VIP security, traffic planning, soft-skill development (to communicate with foreign guests), alertness and precautions to avert any untoward incidents, and access control (no one, even police will be allowed without passes).