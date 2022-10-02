Lakme Academy celebrating 1st anniversary on Oct 3

Aurangabad, Oct 2:

Lakme Academy from the city will celebrate its first anniversary on October 3. This is the only Lakme Academy in Marathwada.

A year ago, an entrepreneur from the city decided to set up one of the best-in-class academies in the city to train young talent in the field of beauty and glamour through the academy.

The academy is getting a good response from students as more than 100 students have enrolled just in the first year. The academy is equipped with the latest infrastructure and excellent trainers. Academy has a policy to only hire Lakme-certified trainers with an excellent track record.

“The recent participation by students and trainers in the fashion competition and shows organized by Femina and Lakme provide the best exposure to our students and trainers, said Deepika Ambati, Sales Manager at the Academy.

Academy provides not only the best learning experience to the students but also 100 per cent placement support. Yamini Sunitha, managing director at Lakme Academy said “It is one of her key criteria to ensure that every student who gets associated with the academy either gets employed or starts freelancing to earn on their own to support their family.”