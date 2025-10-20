Lakshmi puja coins eansily available in city despite nationwide shortage

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

As Diwali nears, residents can easily buy silver and gold coins for Lakshmi Puja, even as buyers in many major markets across India wait 8–10 days. Traders in the city report ample stock, keeping customer demand high despite rising prices.

Silver hits Rs 1.68 lakh per kg

Silver rates rose Rs 1,500 on Monday, reaching Rs 1.68 lakhs per kg in the local bullion market. Buying remained strong despite the increase.

Gold at Rs 1.33 lakh per 10 gm

Gold prices also climbed Rs 1,500, selling at Rs 1.34 lakhs per 10 grams. Coins are available starting from just 1 gram.

High demand for puja coins

For Tuesday’s Lakshmi Puja, coins featuring Ganpati, Lakshmi, and Saraswati are in high demand. A 10-gram silver coin sells for Rs 1,800, while a 10-gram gold coin costs Rs 1.34 lakhs.

No shortage despite inflation

The city is selling up to 100 kg of silver coins and 10 kg of gold coins for the festival. Traders, including Jugal Kishore Verma, confirmed there is no shortage of coins in the city.