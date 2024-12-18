Land dispute halts APMC demolition

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A dispute over 3 hectares and 15 acres of land in Survey No. 8, Jadhavwadi, flared up again on Wednesday. When the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) and police arrived to remove encroachments, Kailas Gunjal and his family poured diesel over themselves, halting the demolition.

The APMC has built a large entrance on Pisadevi Road and is constructing a commercial complex. They plan to allot plots to traders for a grocery market. The committee began demolishing encroachments using JCB machines with police support, cutting thorny bushes and levelling the land. Kailas Gunjal, who resides on the land, opposed the demolition, asking why his house was being demolished while the matter was still in court. In response, the Gunjal family poured diesel over themselves, halting the demolition. No complaint has been filed at the Cidco police station.

This is our land, not APMC's"

“The 3 hectares and 15 acres in Survey No. 8 are our property. KRUBA is calling it an encroachment and trying to demolish our house, trees and shed. The case is in court. KRUBA has built a commercial complex on our land,” said Kailas Gunjal.

"We will remove all encroachments"

“Kailas Gunjal and others have encroached on KRUBA’s land using old documents. Despite repeated requests, they refuse to remove the encroachments. The land now belongs to KRUBA and plots will be given to traders for shops. Gunjal’s actions are blocking our development work.”--------------(Radhakishan Pathade Chairman, APMC )

JCB machines clearing thorny bushes and levelling land in Survey No. 8 of the Agricultural Produce Market Committee.