Land record personnel in ACB net

The complainant stated that the peon Sandeep Laxman Phatpure (41, Jaibhavaninagar, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar) and land surveyor Umesh J Gaikwad (40, Aloknagar, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar) demanded a bribe of Rs 50,000 from him against doing measurement, marking and preparing maps of land bearing Gut Number 139 at Tandulwadi in Gangapur tehsil. He has sold out the land. After negotiations, the officials agreed to accept Rs 35,000. The complainant was in no mood to grease the palms, therefore, he complained to ACB. Hence, based on the complaint, the ACB team laid a trap, and held the duo while accepting the bribe of Rs 35,000 at Mandwa Phata, on Shendurwada to Bidkin Road, on Friday evening.

Meanwhile, the process to register offence against these two land record office personnel was underway at the Gangapur police station till late in the night.