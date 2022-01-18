Landlord arrested for molesting tenant's minor girl

Aurangabad, Jan 18:

Jawaharnagar police have arrested a landlord for molesting a 14-year-old daughter of his tenant, while she was alone in the house, at Shrikrishnanagar (near Ulkanagari) on Tuesday at 8.30 pm. The police have arrested Bharat Girish Mehta (30) within an hour.

It is learnt that the accused Mehta owns a house and there are eight different tenants in his property situated in Shrikrishnanagar. The victim stays with her mother as a tenant. On January 17 evening, the victim's mother had gone outside for some work and the girl was alone in the house. Taking advantage of the situation, the accused Bharat entered the room and started misbehaving with the minor girl. The girl screamed for help, as a result, the neighbours came rushing to her room for help. Meanwhile, the accused managed to run away from the spot. The victim narrated the whole incident to her mother when she returned home after some time. Later on, the woman and the victim approached the police station and lodged the complaint.

The news spread like fire in the vicinity. The residents from the locality gathered in large numbers outside the police station demanding immediate arrest of the accused. The senior police officials and Jawaharnagar police station's inspector Santosh Patil took serious cognizance and booked Bharat for molesting the girl and Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The team comprising PSI Nivrutti Gayake, Govind Pachrande, Javed Pathan and Satish Kshirsagar succeeded in arresting the youth within an hour. Further investigation is on by API S S Wagh.