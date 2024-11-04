Laptop and watch stolen by breaking car window

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Ketan Dhananjay Shirsagar (31, Cidco Waluj Mahanagar-1) an employee at Cosmo Specialty Chemicals, reported a theft after his car's window was smashed and valuables were stolen. Around fifteen days ago, Shirsagar had parked his vehicle (MH-13, EK-7165) outside his friend Sajal Sahu's residence in Cidco Waluj Mahanagar. Upon returning, he found the rear driver’s side window broken. He discovered that his laptop, valued at Rs 25,000 and a smartwatch worth Rs 10,000 were missing. Despite searching the area, Shirsagar couldn’t locate the thief and later he lodged a complaint at MIDC Waluj Police Station against the unknown culprit who had broken the car window and stolen the laptop and watch.